Model Hasnain Lehri meets with car accident in Italy

Pakistan’s top model Hasnain Lehri met with a fatal car accident in Amalfi Coast, Italy.

The showbiz star shocked his fans with distressing news earlier this week, as he posted about ‘miraculously’ surviving a fatal car accident in Italy recently.

Lehri posted a snap of the car on his Instagram stories and noted: “I Thank Allah for saving my life.”

He added, “The impact of the accident was soo bad, it happened at highest point of Amalfi Coast.” “I thought surely it would claim my life but miraculously and thankfully. I am here today to tell you how lucky I am. Alhamdulillah for everything.”

Several fans sent prayers to Lehri after the unfortunate accident.

It should be noted here that Hasnain Lehri is among the leading male models in the country and the recipient of several awards. Apart from acclaim, he is the top choice of local designers as well as international fashion houses.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Lehri recently made headlines after announcing to be in a relationship with Loujain ‘LJ’ Adada of Netflix’s ‘Dubai Bling’.

“I thought fairy tales would never come true until I met my princess,” he wrote on the photo and video sharing application with a mushy click of the couple.

