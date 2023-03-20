Hassaan Niazi arrested by Islamabad police despite being on bail

ISLAMABAD: Barrister Hassaan Khan Niazi, the nephew of former prime minister Imran Khan, has been arrested by Islamabad police from outside Judicial Complex, despite securing bail, ARY News reported.

Islamabad police’s crackdown against PTI is continuing as it has recently rounded up Hassaan Niazi from outside the judicial complex in the federal capital.

Police officials say that Hassaan Niazi was arrested for resisting the force at police picket.

PTI leader Iftikhar Durrani claimed that SP Nosherwan ‘abducted’ Hassaan Niazi from outside the court despite being on bail.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib also condemned the arrest of Hassaan Niazi and share a video carrying him to the police station from his Twitter account.

یہ پولیس کی گاڑیاں @HniaziISF کو اغوا کرکے تھانہ تمّنہ لیکر جارہی ہے۔ تمام وکلا تھانہ رمنا پہنچے https://t.co/46IOougpaN pic.twitter.com/cVfwadFirJ — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) March 20, 2023

Exclusively talking to ARY News, legal expert Abuzar Salman Niazi has said that arrest after getting bail is contempt of court, while barrister Ahmad Pinsota said that it is cruelty and brutality, the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial should take notice of this arrest.