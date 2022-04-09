In Pictures: Hassan Ali & wife celebrate first birthday of daughter Helena

Pakistan cricket team’s pacer Hassan Ali and wife Samiya celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Helena earlier this week.

Hassan and Samiya who welcomed their first child – daughter Helena in April 2021, marked her first birthday in a Unicorn themed birthday bash earlier this week, pictures from the festivities have gone viral across social media platforms.

Fast bowler of the National Cricket team shared an adorable family picture on the photo and video sharing application Instagram, which sees the mother-daughter duo Helena and Samiya twinning in multi-hued outfits as they posed with Hassan in front of the colorful backdrop.

“Baba ki princess, my love #Helena turned One today 🧚‍♀️, Alhamdolillah!” read the caption along with the click. “Just want to thankyou all who came to the event and made it more special for our family.”

Celeb wife also shared a bunch of pictures from the celebration on her official handle to wish the toddler on her birthday. “Happy Birthday my Angel @helenahassanali 👼 Having u as our daughter is truly a biggest accomplishment in our life. As ur father say’s the only good thing i have done in my life is giving birth to u coz u’re 1 in a trillion,” she captioned the four-picture gallery.

