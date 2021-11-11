Friday, November 12, 2021
T20 World Cup: Netizens show support to Hassan Ali after semi-final defeat

The social media users are expressing solidarity for Pakistan fast-bowler Hassan Ali following his performance in the T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia.

Hassan Ali had dropped a catch after which some people started criticizing the star pacer.

Here is what social media had to say about Hassan Ali.

Australia clinched a five-wicket win over Pakistan, who were undefeated in T20 World Cup, to book a place in the final of the championship.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Pakistan, being sent to bat, made 176-4 in their 20 overs with half-centuries by vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman.

The side completed the run chase in 19 overs. David Warner top-scored with his 49-run knock.

Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis remained unbeaten at 41 and 40 respectively.

