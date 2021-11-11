T20 World Cup: Netizens show support to Hassan Ali after semi-final defeat

The social media users are expressing solidarity for Pakistan fast-bowler Hassan Ali following his performance in the T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia.

Hassan Ali had dropped a catch after which some people started criticizing the star pacer.

Here is what social media had to say about Hassan Ali.

Mushkilen to ayen gi,

Musibaten darayen gi, Zid pey tum arrey raho,

Jazbey sey jurrey raho. Gun tumhare gaye gi,

Dunya, Maan Maan Maan jaye gi. Love You Hassan Ali, You were, you are and you will be the best. Comeback stronger Lad 💚 pic.twitter.com/dbOmADcH1A — S A A D 🇵🇰 (@SaadSays22_) November 11, 2021

Shoaib Malik cheers up Hassan Ali after he dropped Wade pic.twitter.com/Xt4PYd1dBZ — Sritama Panda (@cricketpun_duh) November 11, 2021

Before abusing Hassan Ali

Remember this👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/FYsL5qkmGT — Saboor Alii (@sabooralii) November 11, 2021

Total support For Hassan Ali

He won us Champions Trophy

Bad patches are part of life

He is our proud and will Remain our proud pic.twitter.com/66bbNtwqA3 — Haider A🇵🇰 (@BanditSanitizer) November 11, 2021

The same Hassan Ali was player of the tournament in the 2017 champions trophy when Pakistan defeated India by a huge margin in the final. Winning and losing are part and parcel of the game. Pakistan’s young team led by a brilliant and a humble captain deserves all the applause. — Fidato (@tequieremos) November 11, 2021

Chin up Hassan Ali ! It can happen with anyone. #BackOurBoys. pic.twitter.com/0UAO4rOvQV — AbdulRehman Kashmiri (@iARButt10) November 11, 2021

Hassan Ali — It’s sports, it happens. It was a bad day for you. No issue at all, you’re still our champ. 🇵🇰

Hassan Ali pic.twitter.com/hVaSKjXUG4 — waseem JaN~🇵🇰 (@DRWaseemBaloch3) November 11, 2021

✨Hassan Ali appreciation post✨ pic.twitter.com/aJ4uXUMKPz — Abdullah | LEO STAN #LM7 (@parhloabdullah) November 11, 2021

No player wants to drop a catch. Look into those eyes.

He knows the damage he has done. Lets just appreciate effort, Pakistan team as a whole has put till now. Lets hope Hassan Ali comes back with better and improved version.

Appreciation posts for Pakistan team only 👏🏻♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/fAcuLanHT1 — Assad. (@aAsa_Dd) November 11, 2021

Australia clinched a five-wicket win over Pakistan, who were undefeated in T20 World Cup, to book a place in the final of the championship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Pakistan, being sent to bat, made 176-4 in their 20 overs with half-centuries by vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman.

The side completed the run chase in 19 overs. David Warner top-scored with his 49-run knock.

Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis remained unbeaten at 41 and 40 respectively.

