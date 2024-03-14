Court grants bail to Hassan, Hussain Nawaz

LAHORE: An accountability court in Islamabad granted bail to Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, sons of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

As per details, both sons of the PML-N supremo surrendered before the accountability court judge Nasir Javed.

At the outset of the hearing, the judge inquired about the number of cases registered against Hassan and Hussain Nawaz. At this the counsel responded, saying that three cases have been registered against them and pleas seeking suspension of arrest warrants were filed all cases.

The court approved the bail pleas filed by Hassan and Hussain Nawaz and directed them to submit surety bonds worth Rs 50,000.

Furthermore, the accountability court also removed the fugitive status of both sons of Nawaz Sharif in Panama references.

Earlier this week, both Hassan and Hussain Nawaz returned to Pakistan after seven years. Sources said that CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif warmly welcomed them upon their arrival at Jati Umra where they offered prayers (Fatiha) at their late mother Kulsoom Begum’s grave.

Earlier, an accountability court announced the reserved verdict and suspended the permanent arrest warrants of Hassan and Hussain Nawaz in the NAB References Avenfield, Flagship, and Al-Azizia till March 14 (today).

It is pertinent to mention here an accountability court on July 11, 2018 issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Hussain and Hassan Nawaz, who were declared absconders in the Avenfield reference case.

Both Hussain and Hassan, who were in London at that time, were instructed to appear before the accountability court which sought to wind up references in the Avenfield reference case and other graft cases.

In a major relief for the PML-N, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) earlier acquitted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield reference.

The case background

An accountability court on July 6, 2018, sentenced former premier Nawaz Sharif to a total of 10 years in prison and directed him to pay a fine of £8 million after finding him guilty on different charges in the Avenfield reference. The court also disqualified Sharif from holding public office for 10 years.

Judge Muhammad Bashir had handed out seven years of imprisonment to the former premier’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and a fine of £2 million. While her husband Safdar was awarded one year’s jail term.