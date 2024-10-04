Hassan Nasrallah ‘buried in secret’ as Hezbollah feared Israeli strike

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli strike on September 27, has been ‘buried at a secret’ location, news agency AFP quoted a source close to the Lebanese group on Friday as saying.

“Hassan Nasrallah has been temporarily buried, until the circumstances allow for a public funeral,” the source close to the group was quoted as saying by the agency.

Hassan Nasrallah has been temporarily buried in a secret location for fear Israel would target a large funeral, the source further said.

A public funeral had been impossible to hold “for fear of Israeli threats they would target mourners and the place of his burial,” the person said.

Read more: Biden says Hassan Nasrallah’s killing a ‘measure of justice’

The report said the choice of a secret location with low attendance was taken by the group as it feared that a large gathering might attract a fresh attack by Israel, which has been pounding various regions of Lebanon including central Beirut.

The aforesaid areas came under attack for the first time since 2006, and the country’s border with Syria, cutting off its road connectivity to the rest of the world.

Its been a week since Nasrallah was assassinated and he still does not have a successor.