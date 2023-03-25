Hassan Niazi gets bail in incitement case

QUETTA: A local court in Balochistan Saturday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s nephew Hassan Niazi in a case pertaining to inciting violence, ARY News reported.

The Quetta police had registered a case against Hassan Khan Niazi for inciting violence and interfering in government affairs.

The judicial magistrate approved Hassan Khan Niazi’s bail against surety bonds worth Rs100,000 and rejected a plea filed by police seeking five-day physical remand of PTI leader.

Niazi, the nephew of former prime minister Imran Khan was handed over to Quetta police on one-day transit remand. The court had accepted the plea and ordered the investigation officer to present Hassan Khan Niazi before the court on March 25.

Earlier, a session court in Islamabad rejected the physical remand plea against Barrister Hassan Khan Niazi, the nephew of former prime minister Imran Khan for resisting the force at a police picket.

The judicial magistrate Mureed Abbas sent Niazi on judicial remand to jail.

It is important to mention here that Barrister Hassan, the nephew of former prime minister Imran Khan, was arrested by Islamabad police from outside Judicial Complex, despite securing bail.

Police officials had said that Hassan Khan Niazi was arrested for resisting the force at a police picket.

PTI leader Iftikhar Durrani claimed that SP Nosherwan ‘abducted’ Hassan from outside the court despite being on bail.

