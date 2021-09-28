‘Haunted’ farmhouse that inspired ‘The Conjuring’ sold for US$1.2mn

A rumoured haunted farmhouse that inspired a 2013 horror movie, The Conjuring, has been sold for $1.2 million.

In an Instagram post, the Realtor Mott and Chace Sotheby’s International Realty shared pictures of the house put on sale.

The Rhode Island farmhouse was built in 1826 and is located on eight acres with three bedrooms, and 14 rooms overall.

According to a report, Realtor Mott and Chace Sotheby’s International Realty in its listing called the house in Burrillville “one of the most well-known haunted houses in the United States.

In 1971, late paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren claimed that the farmhouse, owned by the Perron family at the time, was being haunted by a witch named Bathsheba Sherman, who died in the 19th century and cursed the land.

The Conjuring itself, while not filmed at the house, was famously based on the chilling experiences of the Perron family who occupied the property in the 1970s. The third installment in the franchise, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, premiered in June 2021.

The farmhouse was bought by paranormal enthusiasts Jennifer and Cory Heinzen for about $440,000 in 2019, who used the spooky location to host events and rented rooms overnight to fellow paranormal enthusiasts and investigators.