Haunting Adeline graphic novels announced by author H.D. Carlton

Fans of Haunting Adeline can now anticipate new content. H.D. Carlton announced that her well-known dark romance series will be turned into graphic novels, providing fans with a new way to enjoy the story.

Carlton is collaborating with Deviant Ink Publishing to convert Haunting Adeline and its sequel, Hunting Adeline, into illustrated graphic novels.

The first installment is expected to be released in late 2026, with artwork by J.B. Roe.

The author expressed her long-standing desire to see her characters depicted through artwork. She also mentioned her active involvement in the project to ensure fidelity to the original books.

This announcement came after Carlton defended the upcoming Haunting Adeline film, which has received criticism for its dark themes in the novel. On Instagram, she emphasized that fiction should not be censored and confirmed that the film is still in production.

Since its 2021 release, Haunting Adeline has become a major hit on BookTok.

However, it has also sparked controversy because of its mature and unsettling themes.

According to Variety, the graphic novels will be aimed at adult audiences and will maintain the same mature content as the original books.