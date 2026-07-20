Haveli Lakha murder mystery solved as police arrest victim's son

HAVELI LAKHA: Police have arrested a man for allegedly murdering his father and attempting to implicate his rivals in the crime in Haveli Lakha, Okara district.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Ali Haider, had initially registered a murder case as the complainant, accusing his opponents of killing his father, Malik Hussain.

However, investigators grew suspicious during the course of the investigation. SHO Haveli Lakha, Saeed Ahmed Bhatti, and his team launched a detailed probe using scientific and forensic investigation techniques, which led to a breakthrough in the case.

Police said Ali Haider later confessed during interrogation that he, along with one of his employees, had shot and killed his father in the village of 43/SP Kharpa. He allegedly committed the murder to falsely implicate his rivals.

Acting on the suspect’s disclosure, police recovered the murder weapon—a pistol—and arrested the alleged accomplice.

According to police, both suspects have been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.

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