Haven’t seen mother in nearly 2 years: Mawra Hocane pens heartfelt note

Mawra Hocane on Wednesday penned a heartfelt note detailing her almost two-year-long separation from her mother and brother due to COVID-19.

Mawra, whose mother Razia Makhdoom is stuck under strict lockdown in Australia since the start of the pandemic, took to Instagram late on Wednesday to write a heartwrenching note describing her feelings.

Sharing a picture from back in 2000 of herself, siblings Urwa Hocane and Insey Yazdan, and their mother, Mawra said, “Back then nobody told us that we’d have to wait for months/years to be under one roof!”

“People ask me what’s changed, I think it’s the fact that I haven’t seen my mother in nearly 2 years now! Pandemic has taken away my biggest comfort that was flying to my MAMA whenever I needed her as she’s under a strict lockdown in Australia,” she explained, adding that she has also not seen her brother.

Sharing how she still isn’t sure when she would get to meet them next, Mawra woefully added that “some hugs are so crucial for your body to function normally” and thanked God for having the privilege to talk to them on video calls.

Mawra, who lives in Islamabad, earlier penned another heartfelt note for her mother on her birthday back in October 2020, months in to the pandemic. “Happy birthday to my most beautiful girl, my person, my first love, my one & only.. my everything!” she had gushed in her post.

We love how close the Hocane family is despite distance and we pray the family gets to reunite soon!