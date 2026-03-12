Havertz haunts former club as Arsenal rescue 1-1 draw at Leverkusen

LEVERKUSEN, Germany – Arsenal’s eight-game winning run in the Champions League ​came to an end as they ‌needed an 89th-minute penalty from substitute Kai Havertz to rescue a 1-1 draw ​at Bayer Leverkusen in their ​last-16 first leg on Wednesday.

Former Leverkusen ⁠player Havertz converted the late ​spot kick to cancel out Robert ​Andrich’s 46th-minute header for the hosts, marking the first time this season that quadruple-chasing ​Arsenal had fallen behind in ​Europe’s elite competition.

The Premier League leaders, who had ‌won ⁠all eight of their previous matches to top the table after the league phase, were toothless in ​attack despite ​hitting the ⁠woodwork in a bright start, and could not ​find a way back into ​the ⁠game until their late penalty, awarded for a foul on Noni Madueke.

The ⁠two ​sides will meet again ​in London for the return leg next Tuesday.