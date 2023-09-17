Hawala Hundi crackdown against bank managers launched

ISLAMABAD: The authorities have launched countrywide crackdown against bank managers involved in Hawala and Hundi business, citing sources ARY News reported on Sunday.

“Eight bank managers have been booked in cases across the country,” sources said.

“The cases have been registered in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Faisalabad”.

“A bank manager, Zeeshan Shaukat, has been arrested from Faisalabad in case,” according sources. “Investigators have recovered stamps of 12 different companies from Zeeshan Shaukat”.

Moreover, the record of crores of rupees Hawala Hundi transactions also found in mobile phones.

According to sources, details of different bank managers’ accounts have also been unearthed.

Director General FIA has ordered thorough scrutiny of the offices of all exchange companies.