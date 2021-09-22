Peshawar’s Hayatabad PS becomes first Asaan Insaf Marakaz

PESHAWAR: With an aim to improve service delivery to the general public, the Hayatabad Police Station (PS) in Peshawar has been transformed into the first Asaan Insaf Marakz (Accessible Justice Centre), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The purpose of establishing Asaan Insaf Marakz is to introduce reforms in the day-to-day business of the Police Station to make those more public-friendly and improve public service delivery up to the expectations of the general public.

Detailing the services being offered at the police station, ARY News correspondent said a Visitors’ Management System (VMS) has been installed at the police station for the visitors, where the data of the applicant visiting the Asan Insaf Markaz will be registered.

A separate software has been installed in the reporting room, where applicants can register their complaints, progress on the complaints, copy of FIR, reporting of stolen documents, police character certificate, missing of children and other complaints can be registered with just one click.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar, Abbas Ahsan said the police have installed three types of software so far at the Asan Insaf Markaz to provide speedy delivery services to the masses.

The move will help the police to know about the details of the applicant and how many times he or she has visited the PS.

The lockup of the Hayyatabad Police Station has been connected with the biometric verification, while four special rooms have been set up to record the statements of the suspect with the audio and video facility.