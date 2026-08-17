Hayden Christensen shares rare bonding with daughter Briar Rose

Hayden Christensen showed off his strong bond with his 11-year-old daughter, Briar Rose.

On August 14, during an interview with MTV UK at 2026 D23, the ultimate Disney Fan Event, he noted, “I have a young daughter, and I love watching shows with her. Her favorite ones right now are Liv and Maddie and Henry Danger, so I enjoy getting to watch those with her.”

Christensen, who shares Briar with ex Rachel Bilson, also deviates from the Disney Channel and Nickelodeon when his little girl isn’t present. While on the red carpet, the actor gushed about the Showtime series, “I recently got into The Agency with Michael Fassbender. It’s really good.”

He stepped out on Friday to reveal his upcoming role in season 2 of Ahsoka. Disney confirmed during its annual fan expo that Christensen will play Force ghost Anakin in the Star Wars series.

He is well known for his role as a young Darth Vader, Anakin Skywalker, in the intergalactic franchise, though Briar hasn’t caught up on the Star Wars films yet.

“She’s not aware that her dad is one of the biggest villains of all time,” Bilson exclusively told Us in 2020. “When that time comes, I don’t know how that’ll probably fare in school because nobody will mess with her!

Two years later, Christensen revealed that Briar was finally aware of his Star Wars past because she was his “first lightsaber training partner” for Disney+’s Obi-Wan.

“She knows Daddy’s Darth Vader, but she’s never seen Daddy as Darth Vader,” he revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2022. “I’m still waiting a little bit, you know, until that happens. I might show her the prequels soon, but still, there’s some scenes we might have to fast forward through.”

Christensen and Bilson dated from 2007 to 2017, welcoming Briar in 2014 before their eventual split. The now-exes have since remained committed to amicably coparenting their daughter.

During the podcast, he also revealed, “Ours is, like, a unique version of it. We do a lot of stuff together, a lot,” the Hart of Dixie actress said on a January episode of the “Let’s Be Honest” podcast about her dynamic with Christensen. “We have been able to keep it very copacetic and nice for Briar. We weren’t ever married, so we … figured out our own way. My advice for other coparents is communication, and sometimes you have to compromise a lot.”

Bilson continued at the time, “I’m really close to his family, and it’s been almost 19 years or something, which is a long time ago. It feels like water under the bridge”.