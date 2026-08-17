Hayden Panettiere: Was she practically paralyzed for an year?

Before passing away at the age of 36, Hayden Panettiere disclosed that she had been practically paralyzed for almost a year after awakening with an inexplicable illness.

A few weeks prior to her passing, the Heroes star spoke about the experience in an interview with Women’s Health magazine. She talked about having extreme numbness when she woke up and finding it difficult to move her lower body.

The actress revealed, “I quite literally woke up and felt nothing but pins and needles from my waist down. I wasn’t able to do any of this; I wasn’t able to bend my toes or lift my foot at all.”

According to Panettiere, medical professionals were unable to clearly explain what had occurred. “No one was able to give me a solid answer. It was like that for so long that I was sitting there going, ‘Oh my gosh, am I gonna be paralyzed for the rest of my life?’” she asked.

She talked about her recuperation and physical training, calling the encounter “the scariest thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Hayden Panettiere additionally discussed past injuries she had sustained while working as an actress, which included being thrown from a zebra and experiencing neck issues.

The star said, “Yeah, I was bucked off a zebra and had two vertebrae that were pushed into my neck. I had to learn how to figure skate, so I was falling all the time. A lot of pulled muscles. It’s just so important to keep your muscles tight so that they are holding your skeleton together.”

On Sunday, August 16, Panettiere left this world at the age of 36. Her father, Alan Lee “Skip” Panettiere, announced her death via her spokesperson, requesting privacy for the family during this unbearable loss.

Meanwhile, police are sincerely probing the exact circumstances surrounding her death, although there are no initial indications of foul play.