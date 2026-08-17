Hayden Panettiere’s death: Police share new details

Hayden Panettiere, who reportedly died in her hometown of Greenville, South Carolina, on August 16 at the age of 36, had new details disclosed about her death, according to a statement issued by local police.

The late actress was declared dead on Sunday afternoon after life-support measures failed, according to local authorities.

Around 1:50 p.m. on Sunday, police officers, accompanied by EMS workers, responded to reports of an unresponsive female.

According to an official police statement obtained by PEOPLE, “Upon arrival, medical assistance was administered; however, the individual, later identified as Hayden, was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

TMZ reported that authorities were alerted to the emergency by a 911 call from a friend of the Nashville star. The identity of the caller has not yet been made public.

The site reported that first responders attempted to revive Hayden Panettiere using advanced cardiac life support in addition to CPR, which involved specialized medications, breathing tubes, and continuous heart rhythm monitoring.

The Heroes actress was declared dead at 2:32 p.m. after paramedics’ efforts to revive her with chest compressions failed.

Police officers were heard discussing “an overdose and cardiac arrest” at the scene of Hayden’s death, according to dispatch audio obtained by PEOPLE. However, authorities have not officially confirmed the cause.

The statement further revealed, “The case is under investigation by the Greenville Police Department in conjunction with the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. The preliminary investigation has not indicated any signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances.”

As per police, the official cause of death will not be released until an autopsy is completed.