Hayden Panettiere’s death prompts criminal investigation

Following reports that Hayden Panettiere overdosed, police will look into her death to determine whether any criminal activity was involved.

Her lover, Brian Hickerson, who was at the address when she passed away, is reportedly being sought after by the Greenville Police Department.

Hollywood was shocked by Panettiere’s death at the age of 36. She was well known for her appearances in Nashville and Heroes.

In a tribute from her family, they wrote that they would remember her as an “incredible light,” while fellow stars called her “astonishing” and “talented”.

Emergency services were summoned to the home for a woman experiencing cardiac arrest, but the autopsy’s toxicology results are still pending.

A law enforcement source who spoke to TMZ stated that Hayden’s death was unexpected due to her young age. They stated that in order to ascertain the cause and manner of death, the police and coroner are conducting a concurrent investigation.

According to reports, her boyfriend was asleep in a different room when his brother, Zach, discovered her at the family house before police arrived.

While temporarily residing at a house in Greenville, South Carolina, Hayden Panettiere passed away on August 16.

After their tumultuous relationship, which had been on-and-off for several years, she had made amends with 37-year-old Brian.

For the first time since Panettiere’s passing, her estranged mother, Lesley Vogel, revealed that the family had been attempting to “get rid” of Brian. Her mother went on to state, “I think Hayden was an amazingly talented person in so many departments, and I think young people who grow up in the entertainment industry—it is a struggle, and it’s a very challenging industry, and it’s not unusual for them to sadly find the wrong path”.

Zach was described as “extremely emotional” while emergency personnel tried to save the actress, according to reports citing a police event summary.

Before the brothers phoned emergency services, Zach found Panettiere unconscious in a chair in the living area, according to a different report from TMZ citing sources. At the time, it was reported that Brian had been dozing off in the bedroom, maintaining his composure until first responders verified her death.

The initial emergency call reportedly concerned a suspected overdose, and naloxone—which is used to counteract opioid overdoses and is marketed under the brand name Narcan—was purportedly found at the site.

Regarding Panettiere’s passing, neither Brian nor Zach has made any public remarks.