Hayden Panettiere’s Instagram post goes viral after her death

Hayden Panettiere’s final Instagram post goes viral on social media.

On July 27, the late actress took to her official Instagram handle and posted a black-and-white photograph featuring her with director, podcaster, and photographer Randall Slavin.

In the image, Panettiere is seen winking and sticking her tongue out while placing a hand on Slavin’s shoulder. Slavin smiles with one arm around her neck. She added in the caption, “Good times and good friends @randallslavin”.

Following news of Panettiere’s death on Sunday, August 16, fans began commenting on the final post, expressing their shock and sadness. One commented, “Rest in peace queen you will be missed. This can’t be real.” Her final Instagram post has attracted renewed attention from fans, who have used the comments to remember the actress and share their condolences.

Read More: ‘Heroes’ and ‘Scream’ actress Hayden Panettiere passes away at 36

Actress Selma Blair also responded to the post following the news of Panettiere’s death. “I love you. Don’t be gone. Don’t be gone. Please. Please,” Blair wrote. Panettiere’s death was confirmed by her father in a statement released by her representative.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayden Panettiere (@haydenpanettiere)

Panettiere began her acting career as a child and became widely recognised for her television roles, particularly as Claire Bennet in Heroes and Juliette Barnes in Nashville. Her film credits included Remember the Titans and Raising Helen.