Hayden Panettiere’s mom speaks about her daughter’s difficult final years

Following the actress’s shocking death at the age of 36, Lesley Vogel, the mom of Hayden Panettiere, has opened up about her daughter’s career, their tense relationship, and her last years.

In an interview with the site, Vogel remembered Hayden as an “amazingly talented person” and stated that it can be quite challenging to grow up in the entertainment world.

She also brought up Hayden’s younger brother Jansen, who passed away in 2023, in an interview with NBC News, stating, “I just feel that she’s with her brother and they’re at peace.”

Vogel had previously disclosed that after years of disagreement, she had to stop talking to Hayden Panettiere.

Reflecting on the options she had, Vogel remarked, “After 20 years of trauma, chaos, addictions [and] accusations, I felt I had no other option but to choose no contact.”

Hayden had, nevertheless, in the past discussed the disagreement with her mother, expressing hope that they would eventually get back in touch.

Additionally, Vogel spoke about Hayden’s ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson, who was there at the actress’s house when she passed away.

Discussing the ex-boyfriend, she commented, “This person in her life that we have been trying to get rid of for quite some time was with her at her death, and that was Brian Hickerson.”