HBO cancels ‘Game Of Thrones’ prequel!

HBO has decided to cancel an untitled series based on the ‘Game of Thrones’ franchise.

It canceled the series after spending a whopping $30 million on casting for the show and filming the pilot episode, the new book called ‘Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers’ by James Andrew Miller revealed.

“They had spent over $30 million on a Game of Thrones prequel pilot when I got there,” former Warner Media chairman Bob Greenblatt said in the book.

This series would have been set thousands of years before Game of Thrones and focused on the distant ancestors of noble families like the Starks and Lannisters.

However, it does not have included dragons, since it would have predated House Targaryen’s arrival in Westeros.

Reports say Author George R.R. Martin had earlier suggested The Long Night as a possible title for the prequel. But this phrase was instead used as the episode title for the final season’s epic battle at Winterfell.

HBO announced that a separate series, ‘Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon’ has been given a go-ahead.

