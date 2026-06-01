HBO confirms Euphoria will close with season 3 as Sam Levinson delivers ‘honest ending’

After seven years, 26 episodes, and a cultural footprint few teen dramas have matched, HBO’s Euphoria is officially ending.

Creator Sam Levinson has confirmed that the current third season — which premiered April 7, 2026 — will be the show’s last, closing the book on Rue, Cassie, Maddy, and the rest of East Highland’s fractured circle.

‘This Feels Like the End’: Why Season 3 Is the Finale

Levinson broke the news on Popcast, The New York Times’ music podcast, just hours after the Season 3 finale, titled In God We Trust, aired on May 31, 2026. “In terms of the story that we set out to tell, a story about addiction and its consequences, this feels like the end to me,” he said.

The decision doesn’t come as a shock. Levinson told Variety he writes “every season like it’s the last” and had “no plans” for Season 4. Lead star Zendaya echoed that sentiment for months, telling The Drew Barrymore Show in April: “I think so, yeah… That closure is coming”.

HBO’s head of drama Francesca Orsi also hinted viewers would be “very satisfied” with how Season 3 wraps each character’s narrative.

A Five-Year Time Jump Into Darker Territory

Season 3 picked up five years after Season 2, trading high-school hallways for adult reckonings. The jump allowed Levinson to push characters into “darker, more complex territory”:

Rue (Zendaya) became an indentured servant to drug dealer Laurie and crime kingpin Alamo Brown, repaying debts in Mexico.

Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate (Jacob Elordi) navigated suburban married life and crippling debt, with Cassie turning to adult content creation.

Jules (Hunter Schafer) left art school to become a full-time sugar baby.

Maddy (Alexa Demie) landed at a Hollywood talent agency, while Lexi (Maude Apatow) assisted a showrunner played by Sharon Stone.

The season didn’t shy from controversy. Storylines involving strip clubs, sugar babies, and OnlyFans sparked backlash, with one much-criticized arc showing Cassie dressed as a baby and a dog for online content.

The Deaths That Sealed the Ending

The finale delivered the blow many feared: both Rue and Nate were killed off. Levinson explained the choice as narrative honesty. “It just felt like the honest ending,” he said in a behind-the-scenes featurette. “The honest ending is people like Rue don’t make it”.

He added that fentanyl’s influx into the U.S. makes survival less likely for addicts today: “I can say with absolute certainty that if I was going through what I went through when I was younger now, I wouldn’t be here either”.

Could It Ever Return?

For now, the answer is no. “There will not be a fourth season,” HBO confirmed after the finale. While Episode 8 was billed as a season finale rather than a series finale, both Levinson and Zendaya have pointed to this as the end.

HBO chairman Casey Bloys told Deadline in January that conversations about the show’s future would happen only after Season 3, but deferred to Levinson: “It certainly seems that way, but… we will defer to the showrunners”.

Levinson isn’t ruling out future inspiration entirely: “If inspiration strikes and I have an idea, then I’ll talk to HBO,” he said in April. But his priority was clear: “I want to finish this as strong as I can… I just want to deliver a slam dunk season”.

Rue’s Legacy

For Zendaya, playing Rue “cracked my heart open”. “Rue taught me so much about empathy and about redemption,” she told Drew Barrymore. Nika King, who played Rue’s mother Leslie, added: “Being a child of an addict… I always want the happy ending. And sometimes, it works out that way and sometimes, it doesn’t”.

With its raw take on addiction, identity, and trauma, Euphoria redefined teen drama. Now, after a seven-year run that mirrored its characters’ own chaos and growth, the series exits on its own terms — unflinching, divisive, and, as Levinson intended, honest.