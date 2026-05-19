HBO Max’s Harry Potter series to change cast for the upcoming season. They might lose Gracie Cochrane even before season 1 goes on air. Ginny Weasley, portrayed by Gracie Cochrane in Harry Potter and Philosopher’s Stone.

Young actress Gracie Cochrane, who portrays Ginny Weasley in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, will not return for season two of the fantasy series, per a statement from HBO and Gracie’s family obtained by multiple outlets on May 18.

In an interview with Variety, she said, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Gracie has made the challenging decision to step away from her role as Ginny Weasley in the HBO Harry Potter series after season one”.

However, they emphasized that Gracie, who costarred alongside Dominic McLaughlin (Harry Potter), Alastair Stout (Ron Weasley), and Arabella Stanton (Hermione Granger), had nothing but positive things to say about her Hogwarts days.

As the statement continued, she noted, “Her time as part of the Harry Potter world has been truly wonderful, and she is deeply grateful to casting director Lucy Bevan and the entire production team for creating such an unforgettable experience.” He also noted, “Gracie is very excited about the opportunities her future holds”.

As the show reportedly looks for a replacement for Ginny, who takes on a bigger role in the second installment, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, a rep for HBO said they are backing Gracie’s choice to leave.

“We support Gracie Cochrane and her family’s decision not to return for the next season of HBO’s Harry Potter series,” the rep told the outlet, “and we are grateful for her work on season one of the show. We wish Gracie and her family the best.”

The adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s hugely popular books was officially renewed for a second season earlier this month, with production on the new installment expected to begin in the fall. Season one of the series, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, is set for release on HBO for Christmas Day 2026.