Gilmore Girls fans are getting a new look inside the beloved world of Stars Hollow with an official behind-the-scenes documentary in the works at HBO Max.

The still-untitled documentary was announced by the streamer on Wednesday, Aug. 5, shortly after the hit series celebrated its 25th anniversary. Bonni Cohen, whose previous credits include In Waves and War and Athlete A, is directing the project, with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television producing.

According to the official synopsis, the documentary will offer an inside look at how Gilmore Girls was created and became a cross-generational phenomenon.

The project will feature series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino, along with Lauren Graham, who played Lorelai Gilmore, as well as other key cast and crew members.

The documentary will also include never-before-seen outtakes, behind-the-scenes footage and original script pages, giving longtime fans a glimpse at the making of the series.

Graham, 59, shared the announcement on Instagram, posting a series of images from the show and writing, “Oh hey, hi… we’re making a documentary.”

Among the photos she shared were stills featuring Graham and Alexis Bledel, who played Lorelai’s daughter, Rory Gilmore. Graham also included images of other beloved cast members, including Melissa McCarthy, Scott Patterson, Keiko Agena, Kelly Bishop, Yanic Truesdale, Liz Torres and the late Edward Herrmann.

Gilmore Girls premiered in 2000 and ran for seven seasons before concluding in 2007. The series returned nearly a decade later with the four-part Netflix revival Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life in 2016.

No release date has yet been announced for the Gilmore Girls documentary.