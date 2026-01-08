HBO Max expresses gratitude to Pittsburgh medical staff

This week, The Pitt gave special thanks to the real-life heroes who inspired the hit HBO show ahead of the second season’s debut.

On January 6, Tuesday, in a post shared to social media, medical professionals at Allegheny General Hospital were all smiles as they were treated to coffee and treats as a “thanks” from HBO Max and Warner Bros. TV. The location serves as the backdrop for the Pittsburgh-based drama series.

In an Instagram carousel shared by the facility began, “The emergency department at AHN Allegheny General Hospital is fueling up for the season 2 premiere of the Max Original series #ThePitt on January 8 at 9 pm EST!” A staff member toasting his cup of coffee to the camera at the front of the line started the round-up of images. Other photos showed pictures of canned coffee beverages, pastries and more employees enjoying their treats.

The caption concluded, “Special thanks to HBOMax and WarnerBrosTV for treating our team members! We can’t wait to see AGH in the spotlight again”.

Staff were also treated to a “free sandwich of their choice,” according to a post by The Roaming Bean. Dr Brent Rau, emergency department medical director at AGH, shared his thoughts on the show’s fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Centre.

“I think it does a very good job, probably more than other shows I’ve seen of not just being medically accurate, but also showing the human side and the emotion around it,” Dr Rau said, per the Post-Gazette.

The series, which stars Noah Wyle as Dr Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, won best drama series at the 2025 Emmys in September after earning a whopping 13 nominations. Shawn Hatosy, Katherine LaNasa, Taylor Dearden and Fiona Dourif also star in The Pitt.

“Noah Wyle and the whole cast, they always come down here and visit us when they’re filming, and even when they’re not filming they come down here,” Leeanne Hum, who works at Allegheny General Hospital, said, CBS News reported Wednesday, Jan. 7. “So they brought a lot of light to the show and to our amazing city and the hospital. So every time they pop in or give us a little sweet treat, I’m excited for it!”

Others who work at the hospital could not be prouder to see their stories told on television.

“The response to The Pitt has been overwhelmingly positive, and our employees have been incredibly excited to see their workplace featured on a national stage in such a compelling way,” Imran Qadeer, MD, president at AGH, said in a press release when it was announced the show would return for a second season.

“We are proud to welcome the production team back and continue our partnership with this important series, which shines a light on the dedication and resilience of health care professionals, and the life-changing impact they have on patients, families and communities,” Qadeer continued.

Season 2 of The Pitt also stars Sepideh Moafi (Dr Al-Hashimi), Isa Briones (Dr Santos), Gerran Howell (Whitaker), Shabana Azeez (Javadi) and Dr Yolanda (Alexandra Metz).

The 15-episode season, which will follow one 15-hour shift in the emergency department on July 4th, kicks off on January 8 on HBO Max. New episodes will be released weekly through April 16.