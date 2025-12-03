HBO Max offers accidental peek behind the curtain of 'Mad Men'

Mad Men fans got an accidental behind-the-scenes look at the making of the show when the beloved series hit HBO Max

On Monday, December 1, during the streaming of Mad Men, the one iconic moment belonging to Roger Sterling from behind the scenes was accidentally revealed.

When the former AMC series arrived on the streaming platform, fans instantly noticed couple of errors. The most eye-catching one came in a famous scene in the first season episode, “Red in the Face,” when Sterling (John Slattery) threw up oysters on the Sterling Cooper office floor in front of clients.

Viewers could see two production team members behind Don Draper (Jon Hamm), controlling the stream of fake puke coming out of the side of Roger’s face. These men were not visible in the version viewers saw when the episode originally aired in September 2007.

According to Vulture reports, this episode was also mistitled “Babylon”. It was the sixth episode of season 1. The other episodes too were given incorrect titles like, “5G” was labeled as “Red in the Face”

An X user also found a visual effects snafu in the season 2 episode “Three Sundays” as well. In a scene where Peggy Olson (Elisabeth Moss) walks by New York storefronts, an ad for SIM cards and a Los Angeles Mexican restaurant are visible. In the version that aired, those signs were replaced with more period-specific signage.

PEOPLE reached out to HBO Max and Lionsgate for their statement.

PEOPLE confirmed that the production studio, Liongate (the studio behind Mad Men production) accepted that they have provided HBO Max with incorrect files. The correct files are on their way, from the studio and they will be replaced shortly.

HBO Max and Lionsgate announced earlier that Mad Men would be coming to the streaming platform in November. This is the first time the series is available in 4K, which gives fans the “opportunity to enjoy the series’ authentically-crafted elements with crisp detail and enhanced visual clarity,” the streamer said in a press release.

“Mad Men is a great addition to the HBO Max library of iconic content,” Royce Battleman, EVP, Global Content Acquisitions at Warner Bros. Discovery, said in November. “We are thrilled that HBO Max will provide fans the opportunity to enjoy the series in a fresh way with an enhanced 4K viewing experience”.

Earlier, Mad Men was created by Matthew Weiner and won the Outstanding Drama Series Emmy for each of its first four seasons. The show made Hamm a household name thanks to his performance as ad executive Don Draper. Mad Men also starred Slattery, Moss, Christina Hendricks, Vincent Kartheiser, January Jones, Jessica Paré, Kiernan Shipka and many more during its seven seasons and 92 episodes. The show is also available to stream on AMC+, but not in 4K.