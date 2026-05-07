HBO has has officially renewed its upcoming Harry Potter television series for a second season ahead of the show’s highly anticipated debut later this year.

According to HBO, filming for season two is expected to begin this autumn as part of an overlapping production schedule designed to keep the long-term adaptation on track. While the network has not officially confirmed a title for the second installment, the new season is expected to adapt Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, the second novel in J. K. Rowling’s bestselling fantasy series.

The first season, titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, is scheduled to premiere during Christmas 2026 and will follow Harry Potter’s first year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

HBO also announced that writer Jon Brown, known for his work on Succession, has been promoted to co-showrunner alongside returning showrunner Francesca Gardiner.

Gardiner said Brown’s involvement would help maintain momentum as the ambitious production moves forward.

Gardiner also serves as executive producer alongside director Mark Mylod of Succession fame, who directed multiple episodes of the first season.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone will cover Harry’s first year at Hogwarts, coming to terms with a new world of magic while grappling with his identity as a wizard.

The adaptation is part of HBO’s larger plan to adapt all seven Harry Potter books across a decade-long television project, with each season covering one novel from the franchise.

The series stars newcomers Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. The trio were selected after an open casting search involving more than 30,000 children.