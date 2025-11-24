HBO’s new Harry Potter series cast revealed as original trio reacts

Home Box Office (HBO) is developing a new cast of actors for the upcoming Harry Potter series.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint were the franchise’s original cast members; Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout will reportedly take their places for the new series.

Harry Potter fans are now highly anticipated about the future series and are eager to find out whether or not the original cast will make an appearance.

In addition, addressing the case, Rupert stated, “Maybe in the future.”

The 37-year-old on the other hand believes, for now, that he is enjoying his moment far from the world.

“Never say never, but for now, I think, as much as I loved it, I’m enjoying stepping outside of that world,” he further added to the BBC.

However, when a question was put to him about whether he would want to see his own child portrayed in the upcoming Harry Potter project, he replied with enthusiasm.

In Grint’s opinion, it is a great idea: “I don’t see why not. It was so much fun.”

This familial fantasy movie has always held a special place in his heart, and its legacy will last forever.

“It has quite a deep meaning to a lot of people of my generation, and even more to generations who are finding it now,” he stated.

Rupert finds it impossible to envisage leaving the shadow of this timeless franchise