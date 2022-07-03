HCA Awards: RRR beats Top Gun to become runner-up for Best Picture

Indian film Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) beat Hollywood’s The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick to become the runner-up for the Best Picture award in the HCA Awards.

Koduri Srisaila Sri Rajamouli’s South Indian project lost the award to Everything Everywhere All At Once.

And the winner of the HCA Midseason Award for Best Picture goes to… Everything Everywhere All At Once Runner up: RRR #HCAMidseasonAwards #A24 #EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce @A24 @EEAAOA24 pic.twitter.com/PMrxkgWVQ1 — Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) July 1, 2022



Apart from The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis, Cha Cha Real Smooth, The Northman, Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Turning Red and Marcel The Shell with Shoes On were also in the running.

Rajamouli’s RRR is a worldwide sensation. American comic book writer Jackson Lanzing along with screenwriter Larry Karaszewski heaped praise on the project.

“Hey Jackson, was RRR the best time you’ve ever had at the movies?” Me: pic.twitter.com/dtseZUY5TX — 𝙅𝘼𝘾𝙆𝙎𝙊𝙉 𝙇𝘼𝙉𝙕𝙄𝙉𝙂 (@JacksonLanzing) June 14, 2022

Those who say cinema is dead aren’t looking in the right places. #RRR pic.twitter.com/G8VwlYEPGM — Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) June 13, 2022

Set in 1920s, RRR is the story about two legendary revolutionaries and their journey far away from home. They return home to start fighting back against British colonialists.

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan play the leading roles of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju respectively.

Ajay Devgn along with Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran were in the film as well.

Koduri Srisaila Sri Rajamouli, who earned tremendous fame for his work in the Baahubali film series, has directed and written the screenplay both. It is a production of D. V. V. Danayya.

