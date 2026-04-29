Head coach Sarfaraz addresses criticism over his role

Pakistan Test head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed has responded to criticism surrounding his appointment, saying he remains focused on his responsibilities despite external opinions ahead of the national side’s upcoming red-ball assignment.

Speaking to the media during a training camp at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre on Wednesday, Sarfaraz said he was aware of the discussions around his transition into coaching but insisted it does not affect his mindset as he begins his tenure with the national team.

“Former cricketers and my ex-colleagues have their own opinions. I am very positive about making the most of this new opportunity,” Sarfaraz said.

He further expressed confidence in the team’s support staff, highlighting the collective effort being put in ahead of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, which is part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 cycle.

“My team management, including Umar Gul, Asad Shafiq, Grant Luden and Abdul Saad, and I are very confident about coaching the team to success,” he added.

The series will begin on May 8 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, with the second Test scheduled to take place at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium from May 16 to 20.

Sarfaraz Ahmed also addressed questions regarding Babar Azam’s form, praising the batter’s technical improvements and consistency across formats. Babar recently led Peshawar Zalmi to the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 and is expected to join the national squad after May 3.

“It is good to see Babar scoring runs and that too with a technical comeback. He is looking solid. Yes, he has scored runs in T20s but once he joins us, we will see his role here as well,” Sarfaraz said.

Several players, including skipper Shan Masood and Khurram Shahzad, are also expected to join the Test squad after completing their PSL commitments.

Pakistan currently sit fifth in the WTC standings with 12 points, having played only two matches in the current cycle against South Africa at home in 2025.

Pakistan Squad for Bangladesh Test series

Shan Masood (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Team management: Naveed Akram Cheema (manager), Sarfaraz Ahmed (head coach), Asad Shafiq (batting coach), Umar Gul (bowling coach), Abdul Saad (fielding coach) Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Grant Luden (strength and conditioning coach), Usman Hashmi (analyst), Syed Naeem Ahmad (media manager), Lt. Col. (r) Usman Anwari (security manager), Dr Wajid Ali Rafai (team doctor) and Muhammad Ehsan (masseur)