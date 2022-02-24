Headline: Alizeh Shah replies to strange statement about her

Actor Alizeh Shah gave a witty reply to a social media user who made a strange statement linking her looks.

An Instagram user told her that Pakistan can pay back its debt provided she is kept in a museum.

She replied with “O bhaiiiiiii” (Oh, brother).

Alizeh Shah is one of the most followed celebrities in Pakistan with at least 3.9 million Instagram followers. She turned the heads of the netizens by sharing pictures of her in green kurta shalwar.

The actor has proved her mettle in the drama industry by playing diverse roles. She has been seen in superhit projects Dil Mom Ka Diya and Mera Dil Mera Dushman being one of them.

Earlier, the actor spoke about her struggles in dealing with social anxiety. She said that she does not say things even there is a lot to talk about. She said that her words have been misinterpreted too many times.

Moreover, the Dil Mom Ka Diya actor takes to social media platforms to vent out their frustrations as a way to mental depression, adding that the viewers like her to play characters that of daughters of daughter-in-law.

She said that people get offended when she is seen behaving differently in her personal life.

Speaking about her smoking video, she asked who has given the right to “nameless and faceless” people to judge here when her family members had no problems in it.

The Mera Dil Mera Dushman was offered an item number after the smoking video made rounds. The actor admitted to her being considered an item girl after it.

Comments