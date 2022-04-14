Viral: Can you guess the way the cat is spinning?

Social media users were taken by surprise when a viral illusion asked the direction where the cat was spinning.

The illusion sees the black feline against a white background. Intriguingly, the animal can spin in a different direction with mind power.

The illusion was posted on TikTok by Lexi Natoli. She said the cat can change according to how the mind perceives it.

“You can change this optical illusion with your mind,” she mentioned.

She added: “At first it looks like the cat is only spinning in one direction, but after you look at it for long enough you will be able to make the cat switch directions with your mind.”

Social media users came up with different answers to the illusion that was posted on YouTube. Some mentioned the cat was not moving whereas others stated that the rotation depended on where the viewer was looking.

“The cat is only spinning in one direction,” one user said. “My brain is stubborn,” a second user commented.

Some said you the cat can turn in either direction. “I can do it. The trick is to switch your perspective when it gets to the centerline.” “If you look away it’s 100% easier,” another quipped.

