Health authorities change time gap in two doses of vaccines: sources

ISLAMABAD: Federal health authorities have decided to change the gap between two doses of vaccine, quoting sources ARY News reported on Saturday.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has also given its go ahead to the decision with regard to change in the vaccine doses schedule, sources said.

According to sources, the health authorities have decided to change the gap schedule between two doses of Sinopharm, AstraZenecea and Sinovac vaccines.

The health authorities have decided that the second dose of Sinopharm vaccine will now be administered 21 days after the first jab.

AstraZenecea and Sinovac vaccines will now be administered 28 days after the first dose of the vaccine.

It is to be mentioned here that AstraZenecea vaccine was earlier being administered 84 days after the first shot.

Earlier, the difference between two doses of Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines was 45 days each.

The gap between two corona vaccine doses was decided in view of the international practice, sources said.

The people would have walk-in facility for administration of second dose of the vaccine after the prescribed period of the gap, sources added.