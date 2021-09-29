Health authority seals two Islamabad labs over fake vaccination certificates

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) has closed two labs in the fake corona vaccination certificates scandal, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“These labs were involved in issuance of fake corona vaccination certificates,” a spokesperson of the IHRA said in a statement.

“The services of Sharif and Khan labs will remain suspended till the next order of the authority,” spokesperson said.

“The two labs have also been closed over keeping expired VTMs and tubes,” according to the spokesperson.

“A private hospital has also been closed till further orders over keeping expired testing kits,” according to the IHRA.

Moreover, two clinics have also been closed over keeping untrained staff, Healthcare Regulatory Authority said.

The regulator has also directed 33 health institutions to get registration.

The IHRA has conducted scrutiny of 82 healthcare institutions and inspected rehabilitation centres, labs, collection points, hospitals, dental clinics and vaccination centres, the spokesperson said.

The citizens had requested the regulatory authority to inspect 20 institutions, spokesperson said.