Health dept’s officers face inquiry over alleged corruption during COVID-19

LAHORE: Seven officers of Punjab’s health department have faced the high-level inquiry following alleged corruption during the COVID-19 pandemic, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Punjab chief secretary has ordered to launch an inquiry against seven officers of the provincial health department following the directives of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar over alleged corruption.

Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) also issued a notification regarding the initiation of inquiry against the officers.

The officers include additional secretary development Umer Farooq Alvi, technical secretary Asim Altaf, former project director Asad Naeem, outsourcing director Ahsan Naseem, project manager Umair Anjum, Faizan Raheen and Muhammad Nadeem.

It read that the said officers were also facing charges of misuse of power and corruption worth millions.

The officers were allegedly involved in awarding contracts to fake firms, causing a financial loss worth millions to the national exchequer. Secretary Cooperative Ahmed Raza Sarwar will head the inquiry committee that will compile its report within two months.