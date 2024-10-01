web analytics
Health emergency imposed in Rawalpindi amid rising dengue cases

RAWALPINDI: Due to a significant rise in dengue cases, authorities have decided to impose a health emergency across the district, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The decision was made during a Cabinet Committee meeting on Anti-Dengue, Infectious Diseases, and Disaster Management, which also tasked a technical group to investigate the causes of dengue-related deaths and the severity of the outbreak.

According to Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, special attention will be given to the clinical management of dengue patients, and arrangements for dengue treatment will be made in private hospitals.

Additionally, a public awareness campaign will be launched to increase knowledge about the disease.

Khawaja Imran Nazir emphasized the need for an action plan over the next month, similar to the strategy employed in Lahore, which has resulted in a better dengue situation there.

Concerns remain about a further rise in dengue cases in Rawalpindi, prompting directives for government hospitals to enhance their treatment capacity.

