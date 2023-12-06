Health Minister launches Online Registration System at DRAP

Caretaker Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan launched an Online Registration and licensing system in the Drug Regulatory Authority in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, the Health Minister said that the purpose of this step is to lessen the difficulties being faced by the people and pharma companies.

Dr Nadeem Jan said efforts are being made to ensure transparency in the DRAP. He said after the digitization of the system, the issue of artificial shortage of medicine would also be resolved.

Earlier, on the direction of Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan, major progress has been made to ensure the availability of life-saving medicines.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, Dr Nadeem Jan had issued orders for the registration of medicines on an emergency basis to improve the supply of these medicines.

He said that on the instructions of the Minister for Health, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has approved the cases for registration on a priority basis. The registration will help supply diabetes and anticancer drugs in the market.

The minister said that the DRAP approved the registration of anesthesia injections and anti-cancer drugs. He said that the authority also approved anti-cancer drugs for import and local manufacturing.

Nadeem Jan said that the registration board approved the registration of influenza vaccines, heparin and enoxaparin injections.