Govt takes decision on COVID-19 risk allowance to health workers

ISLAMABAD: The health ministry has decided to disburse COVID-19 risk allowance only to front line health workers in federal hospitals and institutions, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a letter to federal-administered hospitals and institutions, the health ministry asked the administration to provide data of health workers for the provision of COVID-19 risk allowance to them.

It read that coronavirus risk allowance will be applicable from April 1, 2020, for front line health workers. It has been directed to provide the list of health workers till July 5, otherwise, the hospitals or institutions will not get the risk allowance.

It further said that the finance ministry had already issued directives for the disbursement of COVID-19 risk allowance to the health workers.

In June last year, the federal government had approved the COVID-19 risk allowance for the health professionals performing coronavirus duties as a token of recognition of their dauntless bravery.

The government had allocated Rs480 million for the special risk allowance to encourage the frontline warriors in the fight against the COVID-19.

It had been announced to provide a special risk allowance, equal to one-month basic salary, to over 3,000 health professionals performing coronavirus duties at the federal government’s hospitals.