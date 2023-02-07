Health ministry ends service agreement of 11 PIMS Hospital officers

ISLAMABAD: The health ministry has terminated the service agreement of 11 administrative officers of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The health ministry issued a notification regarding the termination of the service agreement of 11 administrative officers of PIMS Hospital.

The termination order came into effect on January 12, said sources, adding that the officers were recruited under FMT Act 2021 on a contractual basis.

The administrative officers included Dr Khalid Masood, MD Dr Hashim Rana, Associate Professor Shireen Gul, Dr Shafqat, Director Nursing PIMS Humera Khusnood, Professor Wajahat Aziz, Legal Affairs head Farrukh Bashir, Director IT Sohail, Director HR Abdur Rehman, Director Finance Hasnat Ahmed, Dean PIMS School of Dentistry Waseem Ahmed.

Moreover, the federal government gave administrative control of PIMS Hospital to the health ministry under PIMS Act 2023.

