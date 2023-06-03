Health Ministry reports 40 new HIV cases in Pakistan

LAHORE: During a period of two months, the ministry of health reported at least 40 new cases of AIDS from the city of Chiniot in the province of Punjab, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, as many as 40 new cases of AIDS have emerged in the city of Chiniot in Punjab province over a two-month period, with 22 individuals testing positive for HIV during screening of 62 people.

Coordinator of the AIDS Control Program, Azhar Abbas, stated that a total of 715 cases of AIDS have been reported in the past three years.

According to Azhar Abbas, out of the 62 individuals screened, 22 tested positive for AIDS.

He further mentioned that unsafe blood transfusions, sexual practices, and drug use are prime factors to the spread of AIDS, meanwhile, the common symptoms of AIDS are continuous fever, weight loss, and digestive issues.