Health of Justice Faez Isa returns to normal: hospital sources

ISLAMABAD: The health condition of Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa has returned to normal, quoting hospital sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to hospital sources, the oxygen saturation level of Justice Qazi Faez Isa has improved and reached to normal level.

“You can return to home from hospital,” doctors said in their health advice to Justice Faez Isa. “However, Justice Isa insisted to stay admitted in hospital for some time,” hospital sources said.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa, along with his wife Sarina Isa, was suffering from COVID-19 and was admitted to a hospital on Saturday, a week after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

Sources told ARY News that he was hospitalized due to complications from the coronavirus on the advice of doctors. Justice Isa was declared positive for the deadly virus last week and was being treated at his home since.

A panel of doctors examined him and advised that he be shifted to a hospital for further treatment. His medical reports, including computerized tomography (CT) scan, were found unsatisfactory, the sources said.