Hearing of £190 million reference against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi adjourned

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court in Islamabad on Wednesday adjourned a hearing of a £190 million corruption reference against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife Bushra Bibi till March 26, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the hearing was conducted inside Adiala Jail by Accountability Court judge Nasir Javed.

During the hearing on Wednesday, two more witnesses recorded their statements. The counsel representing the PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife completed a cross-examination of one witness.

After the cross-examination, the Accountability Court judge put off the hearing till March 26.

NCA £190m scandal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan and his wife and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The PTI chief registered the Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.

Earlier on February 27, the Accountability Court indicted PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in £190 million reference

The court asked the PTI founder if he was guilty or not while framing charges against him.

“I know what’s written in it?” said Khan while denying the charges.