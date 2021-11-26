Hearing of corruption references against Shahbaz Sharif adjourned

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore has adjourned the hearing of corruption references against Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz without any proceeding due to the absence of the defence lawyer, ARY News reported on Friday.

The accountability court resumed the hearing of different corruption references against Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz including money laundering, Ramzan Sugar Mills and the Ashiana housing scandal. The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz appeared before the court today.

During the hearing, the investigation officer (IO) of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Hamid Javed submitted a report to the accountability court regarding the death of Fazal Dad Abbasi, an accused in money laundering case.

When questioned about the arrested accused Ahmed Ali, the government lawyer apprised the court that he was on physical remand till December 1.

The junior defence counsel Nawaz Chaudhry told the court that Shahbaz Sharif’s lawyer Amjad Pervaiz is currently travelling abroad and he will return home on December 7. He pleaded with the court to adjourn the hearing.

The accountability court’s judge ordered the production of NAB witnesses in the next hearing.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing of money laundering and Ramzan Sugar Mills references till December 13, whereas, the hearing of the Ashiana housing scandal case was deferred till December 6.

