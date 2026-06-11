The official trailer for Brad Pitt’s latest flick Heart of the Beast has been released by Paramount Pictures.

The trailer offers a first look at an intense survival drama starring Brad Pitt, who plays a retired Special Forces officer stranded in the Alaskan wilderness alongside his military combat dog.

The film follows James Belmont (Brad Pitt), a former military operative whose routine flight takes a sudden turn. The incident leaves him and his German Shepherd companion, Odin, stranded deep in Alaska.

The trailer shows Brad Pitt and his loyal dog fighting to survive against extreme weather, unforgiving terrain and fear of the unknown. The only thing helping the pair out there is their prior training and the bond built during years of service.

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Directed by David Ayer, Heart of the Beast carries a raw, survival-thriller tone. The trailer also briefly introduces supporting cast members including J.K. Simmons and Anna Lambe, who appear in key moments tied to the unfolding crisis.

This project marks a return to a large-scale action setting for Brad Pitt, following his recent film F1, and comes ahead of his upcoming appearance in a Once Upon a Time in Hollywood spinoff centered on Cliff Booth.

Heart of the Beast is expected to be positioned as a major theatrical release, blending survival action with character-driven storytelling under Ayer’s direction.