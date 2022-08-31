Heartbreaking video: Hungry girl pretending to eat food from empty pot

The unusually strong monsoon rains have left a trail of deadly havoc across Pakistan as the death toll in the country crossed the 1,100 mark, with over 70 per cent of the country inundated, ready crops spread across hundreds of thousands of acres destroyed, and at least 35 billion people, including women and children, displaced.

Hundreds of thousands of displaced people are in urgent need of shelter, food and clean water, with the threat of more flooding hitting parts of country in coming days, especially Sindh.

Sindh is badly affected by the catastrophic floods as over 400 have died in the province since June this year. Deluges from swollen rivers are heading for lower-lying areas, threatening more misery for millions in Pakistan’s second largest province.

A heartbreaking video from Sindh’s Wara village in Qamber Shahdadkot is making rounds on social media where a little girl can be seen pretending to eat from an empty pot.

Shahdatkot district is one of the worst hit areas in Sindh. Flash floods have destroyed all the infrastructure in the area. Locals say their crops and animals had also been washed away along with their houses and belongings.

People have begun leaving Warah and Shahdadkot towns as water from breaches in Saifullah Magsi branch and Ghar drain is reportedly moving towards the towns and may inundated them.

