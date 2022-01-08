‘Heartbroken’ Shehbaz, Maryam blast govt over Murree tragedy

ISLAMABAD: PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and vice president Maryam Nawaz on Saturday expressed condolence with the families of 21 tourists who died of cold in their vehicles in Murree.

“What a massive tragedy Murree is turning out to be! Heartbroken to learn about the loss of so many precious lives. My profound condolences & sympathies are with the bereaved families. May Allah rest the departed souls in peace!” the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly tweeted.

“Where do you pin the responsibility of these deaths? Where was the government all the while? What arrangements did it make to deal with such an influx?” he questioned, adding, “Incompetence is fast turning into criminality. Prior arrangements & round the clock supervision were the normal SOPs in the past.”

Maryam said she had never seen such “chaos, apathy & incompetence & most importantly a government that has nothing to do with the misery of people. What’s most shocking though is not only the dismissive attitude but the contempt & scorn they pour on the victims.”

Earlier, Divisional Emergency Officer Abdul Rehman confirmed 21 tourists died of cold at the hill station that has been declared a calamity-hit area with the army troops called in to rescue tourists who are still stranded there.