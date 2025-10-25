Heartfelt moment: Justin Bieber's live stream touches fans deeply

The 31-year-old singer known for his chart-topping hits, moved fans to tears during a recent live stream on Twitch.

Committed to streaming daily, Bieber’s October 24 session featured an emotional highlight a rare glimpse of his one-year-old son, Jack.

In the clip, Bieber is seen in a pink hoodie, sitting in a small ball pit while scrolling on his phone. A toddler’s voice, widely believed to be Jack’s, can be heard saying, “Dada”, as he interacts with the singer’s friends present in the room.

Fans took to social media to express their excitement, with one user commenting, “JACK APPARENTLY DAPPED UP JUSTIN’S FRIEND TOO BRO I AM CRYING HES GETTING SO BIG”. Another fan gushed, “My little baby is already talkinggggg, someone stop timeeeee”, celebrating this milestone.

The comment section was filled with emojis and crying gifs from devoted fans who were touched by the moment. Despite the heartfelt reactions, Bieber and his wife, Hailey have chosen to keep their son out of the public eye, refraining from sharing photos or appearances on social media.