Heat dome over Europe scorches UK, Ireland, France and Spain

LONDON: Forecasters in Europe warned Tuesday of exceptional heat as record temperatures driven by a “heat dome” push temperatures well above seasonal norms across the continent.

The surge follows a record-breaking Monday, with France logging its hottest day in the month of May on record, according to its weather agency, and the United Kingdom also posting unprecedented highs.

A so-called “heat dome” of warm air from northern Africa trapped under a high-pressure system over western Europe is behind the high temperatures not usually seen until high summer.

Restrictions on outdoor work were imposed in parts of Italy, beaches in southwest France filled earlier than usual and farmers reported accelerated harvests as temperatures went beyond 30C across the region.

Scientists say human-driven climate change is amplifying such extremes, with Europe warming faster than the global average and heatwaves growing more frequent and severe.

Temperatures in Spain were expected to peak later this week at 38C, while parts of Italy imposed restrictions on working outdoors.

In the United Kingdom, the Met Office weather agency said Monday was the hottest May day on record, with temperatures hitting 34.8C at Kew Gardens, southwest London — a full two degrees above the previous high.

“This heat would be exceptional in the UK even in mid-summer, let alone May,” it said on X.

“The weather here, it’s like a mini version of hell. It’s boiling. It’s like really hot,” said 10-year-old Liza Nizari on a visit to London, where temperatures normally average about 17C or 18C at this time of year.

The Met Office forecast a drop later in the week.

Lindy Brand-Daloze, a 66-year-old Australian living in London for 12 years, said: “It’s warm, but it’s climate change, isn’t it? So, you know, (we have) probably got to get used to this.”

Scientists say human-induced climate change is making extreme weather events like heatwaves, droughts and floods more intense, resulting in temperature records being broken more frequently.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst told AFP the increase in extreme temperatures was “a good indication of climate change in action” and more likely to become “the new norm”.

Climate advisers last week warned the UK government that the country was “built for a climate that no longer exists” and urged it to adapt infrastructure like schools and hospitals for a warming planet.

In 2022, temperatures in the UK soared above 40C for the first time since records began.

A record May temperature of 28.8C was recorded at two weather stations in Ireland: Killarney in the southwest and Clonmel in the south, Met Eireann data showed.

A grass fire broke out near Arthur’s Seat hill near Edinburgh, sending smoke over the Scottish city that saw temperatures climb to 25C, according to fire fighters and the BBC.

Heatwave alert

Across the Channel, weather agency Meteo-France said that for France as a whole, “Monday was the hottest day recorded for the month of May since measurements began”.

It said highs of 33C to 36C in regions were expected, adding that the spell was likely to last at least until the end of the week.

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu was to hold a meeting Thursday with key ministers to go over government preparations for the heatwave.

The capital, Paris, on Saturday notched up its first temperature above 30C of the year, hitting 31.9C.

On Sunday, a man died during a 10-kilometre running race in Paris, civil defence services said, while 10 more had to be taken to hospital in critical condition after a race in the capital’s suburb of Maisons-Alfort, the authorities said.

The sweltering heat on Monday melted tennis fans at Roland-Garros in Paris.

Outdoor work restricted

In Spain, the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) warned the “extraordinarily high temperatures for this time of year” will continue across the country all week, except in the Canary Islands, in the Atlantic Ocean, off the northwest coast of Africa.

“Widespread tropical nights” are also forecast in southwestern Spain from Wednesday, with temperatures peaking from Wednesday to Friday at between 36C and 38C, it wrote on X.

Farther east, Italy’s Lazio region, which includes Rome, on Monday approved rules limiting work in conditions “with prolonged exposure in the sun” between 12:30 pm and 4:00 pm.

The measures apply, for example, to farms, construction sites and in the logistics sector and apply until September 15.

Similar rules had been put in place last year but only from May 30.