Heated exchange of words between Hanif Abbasi, former PM Kakar

ISLAMABAD: Former Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi indulged in a quarrel over the wheat import scandal, ARY News reported.

According to sources, a heated argument took place between the former prime minister and Hanif Abbasi at a private hotel last night.

“You pointed out us in the wheat scandal the other day. Have you come to arrest us?” Anwaarul Haq Kakar asked Hanif Abbasi.

The sources said that Hanif Abbasi replied, “I swear you are a thief, you have taken a commission in the wheat scandal,”. The PML-N leader went on to say that whatever he said in the television programme was ‘absolutely right’.

Then, the former prime minister reportedly talked about ‘widespread rigging in the general elections. “If I start talking about Form 47, there will be no place for you and the PML-N for hiding embarrassment,” the sources added while quoting Anwaarul Haq Kakar.