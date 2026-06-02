Heated Rivalry cast reveals reason for refusing 'Actors on Actors'

The Heated Rivalry cast revealed the reason in detail, why they turned down Variety’s Actors on Actors series.

In the recent interview with TMZ, the cast noted that the main reason behind the refusal was Emmy Eligibility concerns.

Connor Storrie, Hudson Williams, and François Arnaud were reportedly invited to participate in the popular interview series, but ultimately did not take part. While Variety co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh suggested the actors may have declined over awards-season optics or the show’s Emmy ineligibility, sources close to the production told TMZ that this was not the case.

Instead, insiders say the decision came down to scheduling conflicts, with all three actors facing packed calendars amid the breakout success of Heated Rivalry. According to the report, one of the actors was even out of the country during the proposed filming window, making participation impossible at the time.

The series itself is not eligible for Emmy consideration because its Canadian streaming platform did not submit it for awards eligibility. However, sources emphasized that this did not influence the actors’ availability or decision-making process.

Setoodeh had previously described the trio in glowing terms, calling Connor Storrie “extraordinary,” Hudson Williams “charming,” and François Arnaud “magnetic,” noting their strong popularity among fans of the show.

Despite the speculation, insiders maintain there was no coordinated decision related to Emmy campaigning, awards strategy, or public perception. Instead, the actors are described as being in high demand due to the show’s rapid rise in popularity.

At this time, there is no indication of any tension between the production, the actors, or Variety, and sources suggest the scheduling issue was simply a matter of timing rather than intent.